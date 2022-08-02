State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 309 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

