State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,723 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Navient to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.