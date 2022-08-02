State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,920,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vistra were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $5,685,644.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $5,685,644.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $396,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vistra Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.65%.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.