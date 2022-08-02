Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,384,000 after purchasing an additional 169,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,926 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,663,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

CarMax stock opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.