Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.04.

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

CMCSA stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. Comcast has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

