Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases Shares of 746 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 746 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $126.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day moving average is $123.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

