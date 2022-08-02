Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys Shares of 394 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,314,000 after purchasing an additional 424,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $268.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.70 and a 200-day moving average of $247.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

