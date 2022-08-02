Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after buying an additional 207,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,626,000 after buying an additional 135,484 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

