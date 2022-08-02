Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in VMware by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Price Performance

VMware stock opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day moving average is $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.