Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New $87,000 Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in UGI by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in UGI by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in UGI by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 361,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 152,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in UGI by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

