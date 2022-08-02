Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,711,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $24,109,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $226.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

