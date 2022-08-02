370 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CB opened at $184.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $168.90 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.67.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

