Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires Shares of 128 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on TDG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.29.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $630.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $566.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.15. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.