State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,522 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SLM by 21.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in SLM by 7,237.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.19. SLM Co. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $20.88.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

