Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,132 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Huber Research lowered E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Transactions at E.W. Scripps

In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing bought 10,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,911.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,911.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.