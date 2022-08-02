Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $921,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 364,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 120,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 364.6% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 382,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Price Performance

BCAC stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $27.74.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector.

