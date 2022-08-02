JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,314,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,944,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after buying an additional 496,178 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ JOFF opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.