State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 23.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after acquiring an additional 336,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Post by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,963,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Post by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Up 1.6 %

Post stock opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on POST. Citigroup began coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,814.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

