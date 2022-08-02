State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 163 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 307.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 182,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after buying an additional 137,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 125,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,582,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $285.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.24 and a 1 year high of $294.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUSA. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $9,580,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,394,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

