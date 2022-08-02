Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,198 BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 79,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MIY opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

