State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,086 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 28,913.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CNX Resources by 3,767.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CNX Resources Stock Performance
CNX Resources stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
