State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,086 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 28,913.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CNX Resources by 3,767.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX Resources Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.