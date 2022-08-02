Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 60,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 42,794 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.9% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 58,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Mimecast by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 58,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.71.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

