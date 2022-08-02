Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 5,010 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 5.7 %

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

