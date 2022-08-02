Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $234,000 Stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NightDragon Acquisition worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,256,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 150,421 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NightDragon Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NDAC stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

NightDragon Acquisition Company Profile

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.