SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,605 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SITC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.
SITE Centers Stock Down 1.2 %
SITE Centers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.
SITE Centers Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
See Also
