Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of COPX stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

