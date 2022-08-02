Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,061 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $464,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $253,934,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after acquiring an additional 799,464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after purchasing an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 644.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 704,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 609,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

DOCU stock opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.50. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

