State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 167,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 142,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $84.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

