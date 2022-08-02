Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,493 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Thrive Acquisition worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THAC. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,475,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,064,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,586,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,382,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thrive Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THAC opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

Thrive Acquisition Profile

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

