State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SWX opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.13. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.50%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $62,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $295,655.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $360,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWX. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

