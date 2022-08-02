State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 538 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 1.3 %

PCH opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.