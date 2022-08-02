Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 4,431 Shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Itiquira Acquisition worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 362,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 65,570 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,148,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itiquira Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITQ opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Itiquira Acquisition Profile

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

