Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 34,920 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,920 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,589,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,577,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 960.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,017 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 171,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 117,454 shares during the period.
Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $14.17.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
