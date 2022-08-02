Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,039 Shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Price Performance

FSSI stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Profile

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

