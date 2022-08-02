State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 299 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

