The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,614 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Macerich by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

