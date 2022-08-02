Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

VKQ stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

