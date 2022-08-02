The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) by 785.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,862 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of The European Equity Fund worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 158.5% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in The European Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The European Equity Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,255 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 239,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $6,667,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEA stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

