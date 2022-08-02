The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) by 247.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of The Korea Fund worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

The Korea Fund Stock Performance

KF stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.