Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,235 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NEWR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

New Relic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 74.08%. The business had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,927,258.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,430.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares in the company, valued at $253,927,258.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,101. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Articles

