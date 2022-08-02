Davis R M Inc. Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after buying an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after buying an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $134.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

