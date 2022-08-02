Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESML opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.