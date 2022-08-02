6,422 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 961.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iron Mountain Price Performance

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.