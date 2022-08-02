Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lear by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lear by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,303,000 after buying an additional 64,966 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Lear by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Up 0.1 %

LEA stock opened at $151.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day moving average of $142.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $118.38 and a 52 week high of $195.43.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.