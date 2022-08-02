Davis R M Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.18.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $502.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.