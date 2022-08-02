QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.