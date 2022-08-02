Davis R M Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,433 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 40.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after buying an additional 19,569 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

