Davis R M Inc. Purchases New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.99) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.02) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,905.44.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

