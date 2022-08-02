Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,458,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $12,096,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $115.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,847. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

