4,840 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.76.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.