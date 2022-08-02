4,840 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000.
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.76.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.